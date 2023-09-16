Youth pastor & teacher charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson

By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Matthew Lee Richards, 41, is charged with five counts of attempted murder and one count of aggravated arson after early Saturday morning’s house fire in Goode Estates.

Richards has been identified as the father and husband of the victims.

At 3:47 a.m., Saturday morning, the Shawnee Police and Fire department responded to the 6600 block of Goode Drive on a reported house fire and disturbance.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a fire in the basement of the home and was able to quickly extinguish it.

Richards’ wife and children sustained laceration injuries, leaving the mother and two of the children still currently in the hospital receiving treatment.

The 19-year-old and two other younger children have been released from the hospital.

Richards is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

