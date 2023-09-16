Aging & Style
Three people hurt in house explosion in Blue Springs

Three people were injured in a house explosion in Blue Springs.
Three people were injured in a house explosion in Blue Springs.(KCTV5)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - Three people were hurt after a house exploded in Blue Springs. One of the people injured is in life-threatening condition.

The explosion happened Friday afternoon near the intersection of E Pink Hill Road and NE Jellison Road.

“It was pretty much like a bomb. It was a good-sized explosion,” said John White, who lives across the street from where the house exploded. “I was taking a nap and the explosion woke me up. You can tell by the look of the house that it was a pretty big explosion.”

“We don’t see house explosions very often,” said Chip Portz, Assistant Chief of Central Jackson County Fire Protection. “It’s an old home. It seems to have held up pretty good for the amount of energy it looks like came out of it in a very short order.”

Authorities say the house is unlivable after the explosion.

“I walked over there and I was kind of the first one there,” said White. “One of the workers came out, and I said, ‘Are you ok?’ He said, ‘No, I’m burnt.’”

The state fire marshall and OSHA were brought in to investigate the cause of the blast. The Missouri Propane Safety Commission was on hand. A neighbor told KCTV5 the houses in the neighborhood use propane gas, but investigators did not say if the gas caused the explosion.

“Something happened, don’t know what. It’s an accident somehow,” said White.

No other homes in the area were impacted by the explosion. Authorities did say the impacted home may need to be knocked down and then dug out due to safety issues.

