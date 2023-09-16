Six people, one suspect transported to hospital after disturbance, house fire

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - Shawnee police confirmed a house fire and disturbance sent seven people to the hospital early Saturday morning.

Shortly before 4 a.m., Shawnee Police and Fire responded to reports of a house fire and disturbance in the Goode Estates neighborhood.

Firefighters found and quickly extinguished a fire in the basement.

Seven people were taken to the hospital, including one suspect.

In addition to fire and police crews, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory is actively investigating the incident.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be released as it becomes available.

