Shots fired at Wyandotte High School football game leads to investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - With approximately one minute remaining in a football game at Wyandotte High School Friday night, gunfire rang out.

Police with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department said officers were dispatched to the high school at 9:24 p.m. to assist after shots were fired during the game.

When they arrived, police learned that two unknown suspects approached the entrance to the field from outside the stadium and began shooting at a Kansas City Kansas School District Police Officer that was standing at the gate.

The school officer returned fire until the suspects fled north to a vehicle and left the scene. At 11:30 p.m., KCKPD said there were currently no reports of anyone struck by gunfire.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers’ TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Schlagle defeated Wyandotte High School, 28-19, in the football game.

This is a developing story. KCTV5 will update it if any new information becomes available.

