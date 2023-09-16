Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Shawnee church provides statement after youth pastor was charged in house fire

Richards held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to...
Richards held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to his home.(JOCO Inmate Search)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Shawnee man, Matthew L. Richards, has been charged with pre-meditated murder and is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Richards’ wife and children sustained several lacerations. Shawnee Police and Fire department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Richards holds a position as a youth pastor at Crossroads Christian Church.

The Shawnee, Kansas church released a statement on Facebook Saturday afternoon.

We are aware of the situation involving our Children’s Pastor, Matt Richards. We are gathering more information and will have a full statement at a later time. Please be respectful of this situation, as it is still an ongoing investigation. And please join us in praying for the Richards family during this time. Due to the sensitive nature of this situation, we will not be livestreaming Sunday’s Services.

Senior Pastor Kurt Witten, Crossroads Christian Church

Richards arraignment is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
First Warn 5 Forecast Track.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother

Latest News

A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers...
First Warn FORECAST: First Warn until 8 p.m., scattered thunderstorms moving south
A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers...
First Warn 5 Weather, 9/16
Richards held on a $5 million bond after stabbing wife and children and then setting fire to...
Shawnee man charged with 5 attempted murder charges & aggravated arson
29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with...
Kansas City Chiefs activate Chris Jones ahead of Sunday’s game