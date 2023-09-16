Aging & Style
Kansas guard Arterio Morris ends assault case in Texas with plea deal

FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA...
FILE - Texas guard Arterio Morris brings the ball up during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Austin, Texas, Dec. 10, 2022. Morris, now at Kansas, has entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)(Eric Gay | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Kansas guard Arterio Morris entered a plea deal to end a misdemeanor assault case against him in Texas, canceling a trial scheduled for October, his attorney said Thursday.

Morris was originally charged with a Class A misdemeanor on allegations he assaulted an ex-girlfriend in the Dallas area in June 2022, shortly before he enrolled at the University of Texas. Morris transferred to Kansas after the 2022-2023 season.

The initial charge could have carried up to a year in jail. After several trial delays, Morris entered a nolo contendere plea, also known as a no contest plea, to a Class C assault misdemeanor and must pay a $362 fine, Morris’ attorney, Justin Moore, said. The plea allows a defendant to accept consequences of the charge without admitting guilt.

Despite the arrest, Texas had let Morris, a top national recruit out of Dallas, play in all 38 games last season as the Longhorns advanced to the regional final of the NCAA Tournament. He averaged nearly 12 minutes and 4.7 points per game.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

