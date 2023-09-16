Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas City Chiefs activate Chris Jones ahead of Sunday’s game

29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with...
29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with the 37th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft.(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Zoë Shriner and Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Less than a week after the end of Chris Jones’ contract holdout, the Kansas City Chiefs have activated him to play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs made the announcement Saturday afternoon in a social media post.

Sunday’s game against the Jaguars will be the All-Pro defensive tackle’s first time in uniform this season.

At the end of July, Jones did not report to Chiefs training camp when the rest of his teammates, but posted photos of workouts and made cryptic messages throughout social media.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, Jones held a press conference at the Ronald McDonald House in Kansas City. There, he said he wasn’t letting down his teammates and was just asking for a raise. Jones said he’s been working out and staying in shape.

The next day, he attended the Week 1 home-opener against the Detroit Lions and watched from a suite, forfeiting a more than $1 million game check. In total, he forfeited more than $3 million in fines, workout bonuses and game checks during the months-long absence from the team.

Then, on Sep. 11, the Chiefs announced that they had come to a new, one-year deal. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that no new years were added to the contract, but that Jones received “multiple incentives to earn considerably more money this season.”

ALSO READ: Chris Jones ends holdout, agrees to contract with Chiefs

Alongside Jones will be Practice Squad players RB La’Mical Perine and DT Matt Dickerson who were activated via Standard Elevation.

The post also states that CB Darius Rush has been waived.

29-year-old Jones is entering his eighth season in Kansas City this fall. He was selected with the 37th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. In July 2020, he signed his previous deal, a four-year, $80 million extension, which featured $60 million in guarantees according to Spotrac.

ALSO READ: Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
UAW Strike
UAW locals instructed not to strike

Latest News

A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a...
Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound
Six people, one suspect transported to hospital after disturbance, house fire
Three people hurt in house explosion in Blue Springs
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms