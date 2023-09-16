Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a residence.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of South Harvard Avenue. The caller said there was someone lying on the ground not moving.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer L. Scott of Independence.

It is unclear if Scott was found outside her own residence.

Investigators are treating the shooting as a homicide and are following active leads to determine a suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). IPD Case Number 23-64025.

