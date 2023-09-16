Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Independence woman found dead overnight from gunshot wound

A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a...
A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a residence.(WRDW/WAGT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Independence after a woman was found dead in front of a residence.

Around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to a 911 call in the 2000 block of South Harvard Avenue. The caller said there was someone lying on the ground not moving.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The woman has been identified as 39-year-old Jennifer L. Scott of Independence.

It is unclear if Scott was found outside her own residence.

Investigators are treating the shooting as a homicide and are following active leads to determine a suspect.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are urged to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). IPD Case Number 23-64025.

ALSO READ: Independence will sue Jackson County over troubled Jackson County assessment

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
UAW Strike
UAW locals instructed not to strike

Latest News

Six people, one suspect transported to hospital after disturbance, house fire
Three people hurt in house explosion in Blue Springs
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
A house fire and disturbance were reported in the 6600 block of Goode Drive around 4 a.m....
Six people, one suspect transported to hospital after disturbance, house fire