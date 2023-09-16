Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

First Warn FORECAST: First Warn until 8 p.m., scattered thunderstorms moving south

Storms to clear out overnight leaving the weekend with cooler temperatures
A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers...
A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it.(kctv)
By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Heavy rain, frequent lightning are expected with any storms with an isolated threat for damaging wind gusts up near 58mph and/or hail up to the size of quarters. After sunset most of the rain will come to an end with clearing skies overnight into early Sunday. It will be a cooler start to Sunday with lows in the low to mid 50s. Meanwhile the afternoon is looking spectacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer weather expected to kickoff the workweek before an active weather pattern sets up later on. We could see several chances of rain each day, but timing of each chance of rain will be different every day.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
First Warn 5 Forecast Track.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother

Latest News

A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers...
First Warn 5 Weather, 9/16
First Warn 5 Forecast Track.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening
A First Warn forecast has been issued for Saturday in Kansas City.
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening