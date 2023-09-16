First Warn FORECAST: First Warn until 8 p.m., scattered thunderstorms moving south

A second cold front will push through the area Saturday afternoon and evening bringing showers and thunderstorms out ahead of it. Heavy rain, frequent lightning are expected with any storms with an isolated threat for damaging wind gusts up near 58mph and/or hail up to the size of quarters. After sunset most of the rain will come to an end with clearing skies overnight into early Sunday. It will be a cooler start to Sunday with lows in the low to mid 50s. Meanwhile the afternoon is looking spectacular with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Warmer weather expected to kickoff the workweek before an active weather pattern sets up later on. We could see several chances of rain each day, but timing of each chance of rain will be different every day.

