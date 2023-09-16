Aging & Style
FIRST WARN FORECAST: FIRST WARN this afternoon for strong to severe storms

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today I’m First Warning you of the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon as a marginal risk is in place for strong winds and hail.

These morning showers will move out of the area by late morning with clearing skies before a second round of wet weather is expected this afternoon with another cold front. The second front will be the one packing a punch with storms. The timing looks to be mid-afternoon for the far northern counties, moving towards the metro by this evening between 5-7 p.m. Once the sun sets, the storms will start to diminish rather quickly.

Sunday will be a gorgeous day for grilling out for the chief’s game at noon. Temperatures will warm up for the first part of the week before additional front moves through bringing several chances for wet weather by the middle and end of the week.

