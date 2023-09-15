Who’s Ready for Football Fashion This Fall

Owner of Scoobie Sarah Jabbour joins Jillian in studio to share different trends to look for this fall. Whether you’re at work on a Red Friday or running errands and want to be supporting your team, Shop Scoobie has looks for all fans of the red and gold. Models showed different ways to support your hometown team this year and rock the red and gold with great accessories to complete any look.

