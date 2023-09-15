Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

What led to UAW considering strike & shaped their demands

What led up to the UAW impending strikes? Auto workers argue they've missed out on a fair share of the billions of dollars in profits from their labor.
By Alex Love
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This has boiled up from years of failed promises and Union funds being embezzled by former UAW leaders that landed them in jail.

While at the same time, auto workers argue they’ve missed out on a fair share of the billions of dollars in profits from their labor.

Looking back on previous negotiations, Labor Union Relations expert Judy Ancel noticed one common demand workers are willing to strike over is pensions and healthcare benefits for retirees due to long term effects from working in the plants. Which haven’t been met in previous contracts.

“Nine top leaders of the UAW went to jail over corruption over the last few years and it’s really culminated into I think a tremendous outpouring from the members,” Ancel stated. “That they want to see a change and they need to be able to earn a living wage and be able to retire with their bodies intact.”

In total, the Ford and GM Plants employ almost 10,000 full time workers around the Kansas City Metro.

If they all end up going on strike, Ancel explained negotiations then turn into who’s willing to hold out the longest.

“One side is waiting for the other side to give in,” Ancel explained. “It’s like a big game of chicken and at this point the workers are mobilized. The Labor movement is on the rise in this country. There’s historic support for unions.”

UAW leaders and America’s biggest three auto companies which include Ford and GM have until 10:59pm to reach an agreement tonight and avoid a strike.

Ancel argued the companies may settle for a strike due to offers taking a longtime to be presented to the unions.

“Usually the bargaining gets pretty bitty gritty down to the basics which is usually money,” Ancel continued. “But it really depends, I’m beginning to think the Big three want a strike because they have been so slow in making contract offers to respond.”

We attempted to speak to local UAW chapters around Kansas City but they were not available due to being in meetings all day for the negotiation process.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight...
KC Council votes on marijuana sales tax to fight violent crimes
Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight...
Pot for peace
What led up the UAW impending strikes? Auto workers argue they've missed out on a fair share of...
UAW strike pending with no deal in sight
An infamous bridge in Olathe has taken another hit by a truck driver who didn’t quite make the...
Olathe bridge takes another hit from truck driver Thursday morning