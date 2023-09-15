Transitional homes being built in KCK to serve former incarcerated people

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A series of transitional homes serving formerly incarcerated people are being built in Kansas City, Kansas.

The homes are part of an expansion of The Village Initiative and their mission to support people transitioning out of the prison system and into society.

“It’s hard for us, definitely not being able to find a job. Find housing,” said formerly incarcerated person Michaela Hekekia.

Hekekia returned home from federal prison in August of last year when she came to The Village seeking a second chance. The organization provides temporary housing, case management, mental health counseling, and other resources to help them get back on their feet.

She says with their support, she has been sober for 90 days and is now working toward getting her commercial driver’s license.

“They’ve definitely helped me learn who I am as an individual, as a woman,” said Hekekia.

Peter Long is another formerly incarcerated person who receives support from the program. When he was first released, he was homeless.

The organization provided him with a place to live and clothing. Now, he’s working for a manufacturing company and plans to eventually purchase a home.

“I’m doing way better than I first did when I got out and got back on the street,” he said.

While staying in the home, the residents get documentation, clothing, and look for employment. Director Randy George says the mission is to set them up for long-term success.

“If we can provide housing we’re able to have 90-90% success rate which means only five percent will go back to prison,” said George.

The homes are funded by private and public donations. They will be completed in the next 18 months. For more information about The Village Initiative, call (913) 291-1600 or visit their website .

