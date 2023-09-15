Three-wheeled motorcycle crash leaves two with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in the area of NE 64th Street and N. Lucerne left two people with critical injuries Friday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 12:17 p.m. Friday.

KCPD said an investigation revealed that a Gray Can-Am Spyder was traveling eastbound on NE 64th Street when a white Toyota Avalon was making a left turn onto N. Lucerne.

The Toyota entered the intersection and was hit by the three-wheel motorcycle, ejecting both occupants off the motorcycle.

Police said the operator and passenger of the Can-Am were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver and a backseat juvenile passenger of the Toyota were uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Can-Am is in critical condition according to police, while the passenger is in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing.

