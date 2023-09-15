Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Three-wheeled motorcycle crash leaves two with critical injuries

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A crash in the area of NE 64th Street and N. Lucerne left two people with critical injuries Friday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said the crash happened at approximately 12:17 p.m. Friday.

KCPD said an investigation revealed that a Gray Can-Am Spyder was traveling eastbound on NE 64th Street when a white Toyota Avalon was making a left turn onto N. Lucerne.

The Toyota entered the intersection and was hit by the three-wheel motorcycle, ejecting both occupants off the motorcycle.

Police said the operator and passenger of the Can-Am were taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. The driver and a backseat juvenile passenger of the Toyota were uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Can-Am is in critical condition according to police, while the passenger is in serious condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month
Here’s your list of events for Hispanic Heritage Month
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home...
Former Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz, to join in Zona Rosa’s Red Friday tailgate party