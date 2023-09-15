Aging & Style
Three Light Luxury Apartments becomes newest addition to KC skyline

The newest addition to the Kansas City skyline is now open.
The newest addition to the Kansas City skyline is now open.(KCTV5)
By Mark Poulose
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The newest addition to the Kansas City skyline is now open. Three Light Luxury Apartments opened its doors to new tenants downtown, adding a third residential tower to the city’s Power & Light District.

“This is Kansas City at its best,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

Kansas City’s newest high-rise apartment opened in style on Thursday. Luxury sports cars were parked out front and champagne was served inside. Three Light, a 25-story building with nearly 300 units inside, is open for business.

“This is exactly the type of thing that we need to revitalize downtown Kansas City,” said City Manager Brian Platt. “It brings new energy, but also new residents, new jobs, new retail, new opportunity for all the things you want out of a city.”

Three Light is the Cordish Company’s third apartment tower in the Power & Light District. The company received tax abatements to build it, and city officials are glad the Cordish family built P&L in KC.

“They took a big risk when there wasn’t a lot going on here,” Platt said. “We are so thankful for that.”

One Light and Two Light are almost at capacity. Three Light is already more than 50 percent leased. More than half of the tenants at all three apartments have moved to KC from outside the metro.

“When people come downtown, they are not telling a story of, ‘Trust us. It’s a really nice and cosmopolitan place,’” said Lucas. “Instead, what they see is the finest. The finest residences, restaurants, entertainment, and activity.”

If you are interested in living at Three Light, here is a peek at the pricing. Studios start at $1350/month; one-bedroom units start at $1774; and two-bedroom units start at $3291.

