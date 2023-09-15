Recruitment Seminar

What:

KCTV5/Gray Digital Media recognizes the challenge for employers to find talent within Kansas City and surrounding communities. It will be holding a seminar on best practices to reach the right audience that will turn into qualified candidates to fill your open jobs. KCTV5 & Gray Digital Media has been connecting consumers to goods and services but has seen an increased need in recruitment advertising over the past few years. Come learn how to best utilize the marketing purchase funnel to reach your target audience and create a desire for the best candidates to work for your company. We will show best practices and showcase specific creative and tactics that have worked attracting quality candidates.

Why:

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major disruption in America’s labor force—something many have referred to as The Great Resignation. In 2022, more than 50 million workers quit their jobs, many of whom were in search of an improved work-life balance and flexibility, increased compensation, and a strong company culture. That follows the 47.8 million who quit jobs in 2021 (US Chamber of Commerce). Compounding the global issue, Kansas City has been on the rise as a destination for companies across the country to relocate and plant their roots in the local community. This has created more jobs in a market that already struggles to recruit and retain talent.

When:

Wednesday November 8, 2023 10-11am

Where:

KCTV5 Studios, 4500 Shawnee Mission Pkwy Fairway KS 66205

Who:

Brian Allers, TVB, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Senior Vice President, Business Development, TVB

Brian Allers is Senior Vice President, Business Development for TVB, the national trade association representing America’s local broadcast television industry. In his role with TVB, Brian works with local broadcast stations and ownership groups by traveling the country and presenting to advertisers on how to grow their business through the right allocation of their media dollar. Brian also spearheads TVB’s successful AE Training program and Sales Dashboard, TVB’s dedicated online sales resource. Brian handles the Midwest and West Coast Divisions for TVB and is on the road as much as 40 weeks out of the year.

Brian’s background includes over 20 years in marketing and advertising. Prior to joining TVB, Brian had successful stints at a number of local television stations owned by leading broadcast organizations including Meredith and Scripps.

Ryan Pinnell—Gray Digital Media, Regional Digital Sales Manager: 20 years of digital marketing experience. Currently serves as the regional digital sales manager for Gray TV. Oversees the digital revenue and strategy for 20 of Gray’s stations including Kansas City, Atlanta, Phoenix, and Charlotte. Previously was the digital sales and marketing director for a multi-rooftop automotive dealership.

Kansas City Area Development Council TeamKC members—TeamKC: Life+Talent is proud to be the KC region’s authority on promoting Kansas City as a destination for talent. We work closely with a number of important regional partners , collaborating on solutions to support and accelerate the growth of companies that call KC home.

KCTV5 talent and management team

Additional Information:

Refreshment provided, studio tour, and Drawings for 2 Club Level Tickets to Chiefs home games. Also drawing for an opportunity to feature your business on KCTV5′s 9-10am “My KC Live” Lifestyle show.

