Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Local UAWs instructed not to strike

UAW Strike
UAW Strike(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local auto workers have been instructed not to take action as part of the UAW International Strike.

“At this time Local 249 has NOT been instructed to take action in the UAW International Strike,” a Facebook post from the United Auto Workers Local 249 read Thursday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

The post said Local 249 has been asked to maintain strike readiness, but workers at the Ford factory in Claycomo and General Motors plant in Kansas City, Kan., have been told to report to work as previously scheduled.

The initial locations called to strike were in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

  • Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio
  • Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Michigan
  • General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri

“Local 249 stands in support of our Brothers and Sisters who have been placed on the picket line,” the post continued.

“All shifts are to report at their regularly scheduled times.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

The newest addition to the Kansas City skyline is now open.
Three Light Luxury Apartments becomes newest addition to KC skyline
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Former OP Police Chief says he wasn’t forced to resign from job
Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight...
KC Council votes on marijuana sales tax to fight violent crimes
Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight...
Pot for peace