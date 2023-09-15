Local UAWs instructed not to strike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Local auto workers have been instructed not to take action as part of the UAW International Strike.

“At this time Local 249 has NOT been instructed to take action in the UAW International Strike,” a Facebook post from the United Auto Workers Local 249 read Thursday evening shortly after 9 p.m.

The post said Local 249 has been asked to maintain strike readiness, but workers at the Ford factory in Claycomo and General Motors plant in Kansas City, Kan., have been told to report to work as previously scheduled.

The initial locations called to strike were in Ohio, Michigan and Missouri.

Stellantis Jeep plant in Toledo, Ohio

Ford Michigan Assembly in Wayne, Michigan

General Motors plant in Wentzville, Missouri

“Local 249 stands in support of our Brothers and Sisters who have been placed on the picket line,” the post continued.

“All shifts are to report at their regularly scheduled times.”

