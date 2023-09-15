Lewd act from Leavenworth man leads to guilty plea

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A lewd act from a Leavenworth man has led to a guilty plea.

On Friday, 25-year-old Jacob Edward Loyd Thompson pled guilty to lewd and lascivious behavior following an incident in April 2023.

A judge accepted the plea and found Thompson guilty.

A woman over the age of 18 was driving on the morning of April 28, 2023, when she was followed by an orange Mini Cooper, later revealed to be driven by Thompson. The woman believed Thompson wanted to pass due to the speed at which he was driving, but instead of passing, he pulled his vehicle to the side of her car, exposed himself and began masturbating.

The woman told co-workers about what happened after the incident. In that conversation, a co-worker told her the same thing happened to her. The co-worker told the woman that the man honked his horn to get her attention.

Thompson’s sentencing is set for Oct. 25 at 11 a.m.

