KCPD responding to standoff in 3300 block of Denver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a standoff in the 3300 block of Denver on Thursday night.

KCPD said at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the area on a disturbance call.

When officers arrived they talked to a female assault victim outside an apartment. She told officers that she and a male subject were inside an apartment when a verbal altercation turned physical and the man assaulted her.

Police said the woman told them her male subject ran into a neighboring apartment and closed the door. She told KCPD that he was armed with a gun during the assault.

Officers responded to the apartment and attempted to make contact with the male subject for further investigation. After failing on multiple attempts to get the man out of the apartment, officers deescalated and surrounded the apartment to prevent escape and protect surrounding apartments.

KCPD said officers called in additional resources and trained negotiators in an attempt to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

At 10:03 p.m., KCPD said negotiators efforts had been unsuccessful to get the man out of the apartment.

