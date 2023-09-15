Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KCPD responding to standoff in 3300 block of Denver

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a standoff in the 3300 block of Denver on Thursday night.

KCPD said at about 6:15 p.m. Thursday officers were dispatched to the area on a disturbance call.

When officers arrived they talked to a female assault victim outside an apartment. She told officers that she and a male subject were inside an apartment when a verbal altercation turned physical and the man assaulted her.

Police said the woman told them her male subject ran into a neighboring apartment and closed the door. She told KCPD that he was armed with a gun during the assault.

Officers responded to the apartment and attempted to make contact with the male subject for further investigation. After failing on multiple attempts to get the man out of the apartment, officers deescalated and surrounded the apartment to prevent escape and protect surrounding apartments.

KCPD said officers called in additional resources and trained negotiators in an attempt to bring a peaceful resolution to the situation.

At 10:03 p.m., KCPD said negotiators efforts had been unsuccessful to get the man out of the apartment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

Local UAWs instructed not to strike
Three Light Luxury Apartments becomes newest addition to KC skyline
Ambulance graphic
Airplane crash leaves pilot with severe burns
UAW Strike
UAW locals instructed not to strike