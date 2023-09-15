Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

KC Council votes on marijuana sales tax to fight violent crimes

Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight violent crimes in the city.
By Nydja Hood
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight violent crimes in the city.

Close to half a million dollars will go toward a violence prevention program known as “Aim 4 Peace.”

In April, voters approved a 3 percent city tax on pot. Mayor Quinton Lucas says the plan is to use the proceeds to clean up neighborhoods, help the homeless, and curb violence.

Members of the city council’s public safety committee heard a proposal Wednesday that would give Aim4Peace $458,000 in funding.

“I think it’s a good thing because it keeps the area clean and it’s a better place to live,” said local marijuana customer James Smith.

Voters approved the 3% tax in April. Some local customers say they’re content knowing their money will be invested back into making the city feel safer.

“That’s awesome. I like that. Something to help the people that don’t have anyone speaking up for them, or a voice. Yeah, that’s good,” said customer Adriane Cristoff.

The funding would pay for Aim4Peace to add two new teams of five people. The organization uses a public health approach to prevent violence in Kansas City, Missouri.

They do this by teaming up with community partners like the Kansas City police department, and Kansas City Public Schools to identify people most at-risk of violence.

Those people are guided to different programs like boxing lessons or a ‘peace center’ where they can redirect their energy into something positive. The mission is to stop violence in its tracks.

One of newly added teams will focus on working with the Hispanic community, according to Rashid Junaid with Aim4Peace.

“That would entail the salaries of those staff as well as the support behind the staff in terms of administrators, phones, computers and all those types of things. In the process of them doing the work they have to document everything in our respective systems, Junaid said.

The city estimates it will receive $3 million from the tax annually when the tax takes effect October 1, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

Kansas City Council voted yes on Thursday to a marijuana sales tax that could help fight...
Pot for peace
What led up the UAW impending strikes? Auto workers argue they've missed out on a fair share of...
What led to UAW considering strike & shaped their demands
What led up the UAW impending strikes? Auto workers argue they've missed out on a fair share of...
UAW strike pending with no deal in sight
An infamous bridge in Olathe has taken another hit by a truck driver who didn’t quite make the...
Olathe bridge takes another hit from truck driver Thursday morning