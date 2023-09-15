Independence will sue Jackson County over troubled Jackson County assessment

Generic gavel picture
Generic gavel picture(MGN)
By Angie Ricono
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Independence will sue Jackson County over the recent assessment.

The city officially announced their intent today.

In the wake of continuous failures by Jackson County officials to correct their inconsistent and unfair processes related to the assessment of real property taxes, the Independence City Council has authorized City staff to retain legal counsel to initiate a lawsuit against Jackson County. The Independence City Council did not make this decision lightly but feels litigation has become necessary in order to stand up for the interests of Independence residents and ensure the assessment process is being done in compliance with state law. It is the City’s hope that this unfortunate, but necessary action, will finally force Jackson County to do what is right for the City of Independence and its residents.

City of Independence, Mo

KCTV5 Investigates spoke with council member Michael Steinmeyer about the decision to sue. Steinmeyer pointed to the difficult position municipalities are now in trying to set levies and collect taxes.

He pointed to the information he’s heard directly from Independence homeowners and pointed to two recent KCTV5 Investigations.

The first revealed a major data error. Jackson County valued 550 homes at $356,270 even though they were different shapes and sizes. Several were empty lots. One vacant lot was in Independence.

Previous Coverage: $356,270 is Jackson County’s favorite assessment number. Why that might be wrong.

The county later admitted to the error and promised to send new assessment notices.

“There’s a tremendous amount of inconsistencies. I think you brought to light a lot of inconsistencies. So, that (referring to $356,270) really kind of brought a new energy to what we need to do and why we need to do it,” said Steinmeyer.

Also Read: What one neighborhood reveals about Jackson County assessment inspections

Steinmeyer also pointed to our most recent report, also featuring Independence, that revealed how quickly inspections appeared to have taken place in one neighborhood. 52 Inspections were done in 36 minutes according to time stamps on the county’s own photos.

“Any other assessment year I’d probably be very shocked by that. I’m not shocked by that information at all. Now. I think that is that really speaks to the troubles and the confusion and the non-compliance issues that we’re seeing from the county,” said Steinmeyer.

Lee’s Summit has also filed suit over the assessment.

Continuing Coverage: Lee’s Summit sues Jackson County over property tax assessment

KCTV5 is reaching out to other municipalities to learn if more lawsuits are under consideration.

More than 54,000 appeals have been filed by business and homeowners. That shatters all previous records.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Draft Kings

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

News

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term

As Peters Baker announces she will not seek re-election, a familiar face throws her hat in the ring for Jackson County prosecutor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Joe Hennessy
A familiar face in the Kansas City, Missouri community is putting her name in the hat for the Jackson County Prosecutor position, Melesa Johnson.

News

As Peters Baker prepares to step down a familiar face throws her hat in the ring for Jackson...

As Peters Baker prepares to step down a familiar face throws her hat in the ring for Jackson County Prosecutor

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A familiar face in the Kansas City, Missouri community is putting her name in the hat for the Jackson County Prosecutor position, Melesa Johnson.

Weather Forecast

First Warn Forecast Track

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Greg Bennett
First Warn 5 Meteorologists warn of shower and storm activity developing overnight Friday into Saturday with rain chances increasing during this time frame.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday

Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
First Warn 5 Meteorologists warn of shower and storm activity developing overnight Friday into Saturday with rain chances increasing during this time frame.

Crime

Man in custody after KCPD responds to standoff in 3300 block of Denver

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department responded to a standoff in the 3300 block of Denver on Thursday night.

News

Local UAWs instructed not to strike

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

Three Light Luxury Apartments becomes newest addition to KC skyline

Updated: 13 hours ago
|

News

Ambulance graphic

Airplane crash leaves pilot with severe burns

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz
An ultralight aircraft crash left a pilot with severe burns Thursday night.

News

UAW Strike

UAW locals instructed not to strike

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gabe Swartz and Betsy Webster
Local auto workers have been instructed not to take action as part of the UAW International Strike.