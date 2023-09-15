House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A house explosion in Blue Springs injured three people, police said.

The Blue Springs Police Department said it and the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District are investigating a house explosion that took place in the 1500 block of NE Pink Hill Road.

Three people were hurt, with two possibly critical, police said.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to assist in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.

