Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

House explosion in Blue Springs injures 3

A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.
A house explosion in Blue Springs left three people injured.(KCTV5)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. (KCTV) - A house explosion in Blue Springs injured three people, police said.

The Blue Springs Police Department said it and the Central Jackson County Fire Protection District are investigating a house explosion that took place in the 1500 block of NE Pink Hill Road.

Three people were hurt, with two possibly critical, police said.

The State Fire Marshal has been called to assist in the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Hispanic Heritage Month
Here’s your list of events for Hispanic Heritage Month
Three-wheeled motorcycle crash leaves two with critical injuries
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns
Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home...
Former Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz, to join in Zona Rosa’s Red Friday tailgate party