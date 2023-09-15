Here’s your list of events for Hispanic Heritage Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hispanic Heritage Month has officially kicked off and the celebration will carry all the way through to Sunday, Oct. 15.

In 1821, on Sept. 15, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua declared independence from Spain. According to the National Archives, the commemoration of the culture was founded in 1968 and was expanded to a full month by President Reagan in 1988.

It is a time to spotlight the contributions of Hispanic Americans with ties to Mexico, Spain, the Caribbean, Central & South America.

The theme for 2023 is “Todos Somos, Somos Uno: We Are All, We Are One.” If you’re looking for events in Kansas City to attend throughout the month, below is a compiled list of things to do.

Viva Los Reales: On Friday, Sept. 15 at 7:10 p.m., participants can watch the Royals go up against the Houston Astros and receive a Hispanic Heritage inspired Royals hat along with the entry ticket. This will be a home game at Kauffman Stadium and tickets are selling for $22.

Fiesta Hispana: Kick off to Hispanic Heritage Month. This free event is comprised of over 75 vendors. This will be a full weekend celebration beginning on Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Sept. 17. 1220 Wyandotte Street, KCMO

Folklore 2023: Also, a free event. Hosted by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Fresco Marketing, and Wells Fargo. It will go from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and there will be music, drinks and food. 1828 Walnut Street, KCMO.

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration : Free, family friendly celebration for the Hispanic and Latinx communities across Johnson County. The event will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 8788 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park, Ks.

Chicano Arts Fest 2023: Join the Latino Foundation for the Arts, on Saturday, Oct. 7 in this free event, honoring Chicano culture with art, food, drinks, music, and break dancers. It will begin at 11 a.m. and will go on until 5 p.m. 14th street and Liberty Street, KCMO.

