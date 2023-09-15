Friday night lights: Matchups and scores for high school football Sept. 15

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fourth week of high school football in Missouri and third in Kansas this season will kick off Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Lee’s Summit West Titans.

Check below for scores throughout the night and tune in at 10 p.m. for our Friday Night Blitz with Jared Koller as we provide highlights from games around the Kansas City metro.

Thursday scores:

Blue Valley Northwest 28, Blue Valley 14

Blue Valley Southwest 38, Blue Valley West 28

Friday night games:

Basehor-Linwood at Turner

Blue Valley North at St. Thomas Aquinas

Chanute at Tonganoxie

Christ Prep Academy at Center

DeSoto at Topeka West

Fort Osage at Blue Springs

Grain Valley at Platte County

Harrisonville at Warrensburg

Kearney at Excelsior Springs

Lees Summit at Lees Summit North

Liberty North at Park Hill South

Lincoln College Prep at St. Joseph Benton

Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission Northwest

North Kansas City at Belton

Odessa at Oak Grove

Olathe East at Lawrence Free State

Olathe South at Olathe Northwest

Olathe West at Gardner-Edgerton

Park Hill at Liberty

Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

Raytown South at Raytown

Rockhurst at Bentonville Ark

Shawnee Mission East at Lawrence

Shawnee Mission North at Olathe North

Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission South

Smithville at Ruskin

St. James Academy at Bishop Miege

St. Pius X at Maryville

Staley at Lees Summit West

Summit Christian Academy at Lafayette County

Truman at Oak Park

William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central

Winnetonka at Grandview

