Friday night lights: Matchups and scores for high school football Sept. 15

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fourth week of high school football in Missouri and third in Kansas this season will kick off Friday night.

This week’s Hy-Vee Team of the Week was the Lee’s Summit West Titans.

Check below for scores throughout the night and tune in at 10 p.m. for our Friday Night Blitz with Jared Koller as we provide highlights from games around the Kansas City metro.

Thursday scores:

  • Blue Valley Northwest 28, Blue Valley 14
  • Blue Valley Southwest 38, Blue Valley West 28

Friday night games:

  • Basehor-Linwood at Turner
  • Blue Valley North at St. Thomas Aquinas
  • Chanute at Tonganoxie
  • Christ Prep Academy at Center
  • DeSoto at Topeka West
  • Fort Osage at Blue Springs
  • Grain Valley at Platte County
  • Harrisonville at Warrensburg
  • Kearney at Excelsior Springs
  • Lees Summit at Lees Summit North
  • Liberty North at Park Hill South
  • Lincoln College Prep at St. Joseph Benton
  • Mill Valley at Shawnee Mission Northwest
  • North Kansas City at Belton
  • Odessa at Oak Grove
  • Olathe East at Lawrence Free State
  • Olathe South at Olathe Northwest
  • Olathe West at Gardner-Edgerton
  • Park Hill at Liberty
  • Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South
  • Raytown South at Raytown
  • Rockhurst at Bentonville Ark
  • Shawnee Mission East at Lawrence
  • Shawnee Mission North at Olathe North
  • Shawnee Mission West at Shawnee Mission South
  • Smithville at Ruskin
  • St. James Academy at Bishop Miege
  • St. Pius X at Maryville
  • Staley at Lees Summit West
  • Summit Christian Academy at Lafayette County
  • Truman at Oak Park
  • William Chrisman at St. Joseph Central
  • Winnetonka at Grandview

