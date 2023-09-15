FIRST WARN FORECAST: Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is now moving towards the eastern seaboard as an upper-level, low, and cold front begins to swing southeast from the northern central plains. A southerly flow remains, which will keep temperatures near seasonable in the lower 80s this afternoon. But with that warm air comes moisture content. Humidity should not be a main issue this afternoon, but clouds will begin to develop and chances for wet weather will start early evening in our northwestern counties, near the Nebraska and Iowa borders. By late tonight around 10 PM, chances for showers and weak storm activity are possible here in the metro.

First Warn First Pitch Forecast (KCTV 5)

It is more likely that the wet weather threat will be greater towards Saturday morning for the city and will become more aggressive with storm activity to our eastern counties by late afternoon as we peak with the heat of the day. Severe weather activity is still not likely but the storms can still develop up to 40 mph winds, heavy downpours, and even frequent lightning and small hail. The timing for the stronger storm sales is between 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday mainly north of I-70 but if you have strong storm cells south of I-70 to the east still cannot be rolled out. Temperatures during this time do remain seasonable within the lower 80s with a minor drop to the upper 70s Sunday as we get into more of a dryer pattern. This is short-lived as a secondary front begins to develop next Tuesday, which builds wet weather opportunities through Thursday. At this time, the best chances for wet weather lie within our Thursday early morning, but we anticipate timing to change along with the intensity of this wet weather moving through the next few days. As this occurs, temperatures slowly increase to the mid-80s by Tuesday and then fall back to seasonable as the next storm system passes overhead.

