Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FIRST WARN FORECAST: Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday

Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday
By Greg Bennett
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure is now moving towards the eastern seaboard as an upper-level, low, and cold front begins to swing southeast from the northern central plains. A southerly flow remains, which will keep temperatures near seasonable in the lower 80s this afternoon. But with that warm air comes moisture content. Humidity should not be a main issue this afternoon, but clouds will begin to develop and chances for wet weather will start early evening in our northwestern counties, near the Nebraska and Iowa borders. By late tonight around 10 PM, chances for showers and weak storm activity are possible here in the metro.

First Warn First Pitch Forecast
First Warn First Pitch Forecast(KCTV 5)

It is more likely that the wet weather threat will be greater towards Saturday morning for the city and will become more aggressive with storm activity to our eastern counties by late afternoon as we peak with the heat of the day. Severe weather activity is still not likely but the storms can still develop up to 40 mph winds, heavy downpours, and even frequent lightning and small hail. The timing for the stronger storm sales is between 3 and 6 p.m. Saturday mainly north of I-70 but if you have strong storm cells south of I-70 to the east still cannot be rolled out. Temperatures during this time do remain seasonable within the lower 80s with a minor drop to the upper 70s Sunday as we get into more of a dryer pattern. This is short-lived as a secondary front begins to develop next Tuesday, which builds wet weather opportunities through Thursday. At this time, the best chances for wet weather lie within our Thursday early morning, but we anticipate timing to change along with the intensity of this wet weather moving through the next few days. As this occurs, temperatures slowly increase to the mid-80s by Tuesday and then fall back to seasonable as the next storm system passes overhead.

To get the latest weather updates sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 Weather app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad

Latest News

Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday
Seasonable in the 80′s Friday with showers developing into Saturday
Scattered showers are possible late Friday evening in Kansas City.
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday
FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday