FIRST WARN FORECAST: Scattered thunderstorms possible Saturday afternoon and evening

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The first of two fronts will swing through tonight into early Saturday. It will bring a few to scattered light to moderate rain showers to the area. A rumble of thunder is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Any rain that lingers through sunrise will be gone before mid to late morning with clearing skies expected by the afternoon. Another front will arrive and could trigger additional showers and storms in parts of our area. Once again, severe weather will not be an issue, but heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning is anticipating within any thunderstorm.

We have added the First Warn for Saturday because while most may not see any rain, if you are spending a lengthy amount of time outdoors you could get caught under a brief downpour. This nuisance may be troublesome for a select few and we wanted to make sure everyone was aware of that small risk. Sunday looks fantastic with temperatures back in the mid to upper 70s. 80s return by next week with multiple low end rain chances.

Latest News

