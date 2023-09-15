Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

The Dark Forest at Powell Gardens

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Presented in partnership with Quixotic, Powell Gardens ushers in fall with an immersive, multimedia walk-through experience in the woods. As the dark lush veils of nightfall sweep solemnly across an eerie Midwest sky, Dark Forest invites you to journey through a magical and mysterious wooded landscape where the channels of nature’s mortal realms are fiercely pierced by unexplainable paranormal forces and spellbinding supernatural beings. Sponsored by Powell Gardens.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
McDonald’s customers can purchase 50-cent double cheeseburgers next week in celebration of...
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Latest News

Owner of Scoobie Sarah Jabbour joins Jillian in studio to share different trends to look for...
Who’s Ready for Football Fashion This Fall
Who is ready for spooky season? Lonita Cook joins Shane and Jillian to break down a mystery...
Film Critic Lonita Cook Joins Ky KC LIVE
Who is ready for spooky season? Lonita Cook joins Shane and Jillian to break down a mystery...
Film Critic Lonita Cook Joins Ky KC LIVE
Chef Conrad from Third Street Social joins the My KC LIVE kitchen to celebrate national double...
Celebrating National Double Cheeseburger Day with Third Street Social
Chef Conrad from Third Street Social joins the My KC LIVE kitchen to celebrate national double...
Celebrating National Double Cheeseburger Day with Third Street Social