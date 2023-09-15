Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz, to join in Zona Rosa’s Red Friday tailgate party

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you’re looking for somewhere to do some Red Friday tailgating? Want to meet one of the Chiefs offensive players?

Look no further than the tailgate party at Zona Rosa in Central Park? The outdoor shopping center will host a tailgating party starting at 5 p.m. and it will include an appearance from Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz.

Chiefs fans can also look forward to kicking it the KC Wolf, getting live with the Chiefs’ Rumble Drumline & Chiefs’ cheerleaders.

There will be plenty of opportunities to take cool and fun photos.

The tailgating will lead into their free ‘Fall Concerts in the Park’ event, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the band Superstar Mafia.

Participates are asked for a donation of items to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. You can bring individual cold cereal, breakfast bars, granola bars and instant oatmeal.

