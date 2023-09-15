Aging & Style
Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz, to join in Zona Rosa’s Red Friday tailgate party

Chiefs fans returned to Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for the team’s first and only home preseason game. It was also the Chiefs final preseason game before the regular season begins.(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Are you’re looking for somewhere to do some Red Friday tailgating? Want to meet one of the Chiefs offensive players?

Look no further than the tailgate party at Zona Rosa in Central Park? The outdoor shopping center will host a tailgating party starting at 5 p.m. and it will include an appearance from Chiefs offensive lineman, Mitchell Schwartz.

Chiefs fans can also look forward to kicking it the KC Wolf, getting live with the Chiefs’ Rumble Drumline & Chiefs’ cheerleaders.

There will be plenty of opportunities to take cool and fun photos.

The tailgating will lead into their free ‘Fall Concerts in the Park’ event, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with the band Superstar Mafia.

Participates are asked for a donation of items to support the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City. You can bring individual cold cereal, breakfast bars, granola bars and instant oatmeal.

Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
McDonald’s offering 50-cent double cheeseburgers to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

Ravenwood Elementary Celebrates Beloved Crossing Guard, Mr. Jim
Ravenwood Elementary students and families surprise Mr. Jim, their crossing guard, with birthday gifts
Ravenwood Elementary students and families surprise Mr. Jim, their crossing guard, with birthday gifts
Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker will not seek another term
As Peters Baker announces she will not seek re-election, a familiar face throws her hat in the ring for Jackson County prosecutor
As Peters Baker announces she will not seek re-election, a familiar face throws her hat in the ring