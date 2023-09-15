Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Attorney-client privileges violated after phone call recordings discovered at Douglas County jail

By Morgan Mobley
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - The Douglas County Jail was recording phone calls between defendants and their defense attorneys for several months. This is a violation of their attorney-client privilege.

A couple weeks ago, someone at the District Attorney’s office was listening to a recorded call from the jail. That person then realized it was an attorney-client communication and immediately shut off the recording. They contacted the Sheriff’s Office and did a deep dive to find out if any other privileged calls were recorded.

“We found about five attorneys that were representing people in custody - their numbers were not entered correctly to not record those conversations. We’ve found 11 more since then, so we’ve taken those 16 and rectified that so it doesn’t record in the future and any past recordings are wiped away,” says George Diepenbrock, Douglas County Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer.

Diepenbrock said there was no malicious intent and this was purely accidental. They have identified three recordings that were accessed.

At this time he said he does not believe those recordings will have any kind of impact on court hearings for those cases.

The Sheriff’s Department and District Attorney’s office have pooled resources to identify and notify all affected parties.

They are working to rectify this data error and plan on conducting a full audit of calls accessed since the inception of the system.

They’ve been using this system since 2011 and said they’ve heard of this happening with this specific system in other jails.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce star in a new State...
Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad
A pilot is in critical condition after an airplane crash in Clay County Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
Airplane crash leaves pilot in critical condition with severe burns

Latest News

An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Shawnee law restricting non-family adults living together is upheld in court, opponents plan to appeal
An ordinance restricting what the City Council called co-living in a single family house was...
Fight for shared housing
Maui Invitational relocating to Honolulu after devastating fires in Lahaina
Phone calls at the Douglas County jail were recorded.
Phone call recordings discovered at Douglas County jail