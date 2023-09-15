Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Airplane crash leaves pilot with severe burns

Ambulance graphic
Ambulance graphic(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ultralight aircraft crash left a pilot with severe burns Thursday night.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call at 7:29 p.m. Thursday alerted them to a plane crash with a pilot injured.

Investigation revealed that a small airplane had taken off from Liberty Landing Airport at Old 210 Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pilot was able to get out of the burning aircraft after it crashed near the airport. A bystander called 911 after the pilot walked back to the airport.

An ambulance transported the man to the hospital with severe burns.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department needed more than an hour to locate the wrecked plane in a nearby cornfield. When they arrived, smoke was still coming from the aircraft.

Firefighters from the Fishing River Fire District and Liberty Fire Department helped extinguish the fire. Clay County Sheriff’s Office said nearby railroad tracks were shut down during the investigation and may have sustained damage from the crash.

An investigation into the crash is being turned over to the FAA. The Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation will continue Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

KCPD responding to standoff in 3300 block of Denver
Local UAWs instructed not to strike
Three Light Luxury Apartments becomes newest addition to KC skyline
UAW Strike
UAW locals instructed not to strike