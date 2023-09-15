Airplane crash leaves pilot with severe burns

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - An ultralight aircraft crash left a pilot with severe burns Thursday night.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call at 7:29 p.m. Thursday alerted them to a plane crash with a pilot injured.

Investigation revealed that a small airplane had taken off from Liberty Landing Airport at Old 210 Highway.

The Sheriff’s Office said the pilot was able to get out of the burning aircraft after it crashed near the airport. A bystander called 911 after the pilot walked back to the airport.

An ambulance transported the man to the hospital with severe burns.

Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department needed more than an hour to locate the wrecked plane in a nearby cornfield. When they arrived, smoke was still coming from the aircraft.

Firefighters from the Fishing River Fire District and Liberty Fire Department helped extinguish the fire. Clay County Sheriff’s Office said nearby railroad tracks were shut down during the investigation and may have sustained damage from the crash.

An investigation into the crash is being turned over to the FAA. The Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation will continue Friday.

