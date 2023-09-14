Wife defends husband allegedly seen in video pointing gun at fellow driver

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WTKR) - A Virginia man is facing multiple charges after a viral video allegedly showed him pointing a gun out his car window at a fellow driver on the interstate.

Tishawna Banks took the video Sunday as she was driving on I-64 in Newport News. It shows a man pull up next to her and point a gun at her.

Virginia State Police say the man in the video is 58-year-old Eugene Trujillo. He was arrested and charged with brandishing a firearm, reckless driving, assault and reckless driving of vehicle in use of a firearm.

The suspect’s wife, Amy Trujillo, is speaking out about the incident. She says her husband was defending himself.

“It’s very sensationalized at this point,” Amy Trujillo said. “I just want everyone to know there are two sides to this story.”

When asked if she thinks it’s right for someone to brandish a gun at someone when driving down the interstate, Amy Trujillo said yes, if they are fearing for their life.

“If someone is using their vehicle in a manner to where someone’s fearing for their life, absolutely,” she said.

The incident started when Banks, Eugene Trujillo and a third driver all merged onto the interstate, according to Banks’ account of the incident in court documents. She claims she changed lanes to pass, and Trujillo got mad, began trying to merge into her lane and eventually pulled in front of her.

She says he then slammed on the brakes four times, “attempting to get me to run into him.”

Banks says she started recording to get Eugene Trujillo’s license plate number then sped off, but the suspect caught up to her and allegedly pointed a gun at her.

It’s unclear how Eugene Trujillo or his wife’s account of events differs from Banks’ account.

Erick Mays, the owner of Peninsula Driving School in Newport News, encourages people to think defensively when driving.

“In the back of my mind, I think everybody nowadays is thinking about some of these really dangerous situations,” he said. “Try to keep plenty of space. Try not to make last-minute decisions and be kind of cutting people off. Be courteous on the roads as best you can.”

Eugene Trujillo was being held in jail without bond as of Tuesday afternoon. His wife was working to find him a lawyer.

