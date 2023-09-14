Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - President Donald Trump filed paperwork Wednesday to be on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot in Kansas, the Kansas GOP announced.

Kansas is the first state that Trump has filed paperwork for in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.

“As Kansas Republican Party Chairman, I am excited to report that President Donald J. Trump chose to be the first candidate to file for the Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas,” said Chairman Mike Brown. “We are also proud to report that Kansas was selected as the first state the Trump campaign has filed to run in as a state-run primary election.”

READ MORE: Trump waives right to speedy trial as Georgia prosecutor seeks to try him with 18 others next month

Kansas has not held a Presidential Preference Primary since 1996.

“The Kansas Republican Party welcomes all Republican Presidential candidates to our great state,” Brown said. “The upcoming primary season will be spirited and exciting as we move toward election day on March 19, 2024.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Overland Park Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5300 block of Foster Street on...
House fire displaces residents from Overland Park home
Leavenworth man seriously injured in I-70 crash
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Rate change plans from Evergy have left customers confused.
Evergy’s latest rate change plans confuses customers