Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - President Donald Trump filed paperwork Wednesday to be on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot in Kansas, the Kansas GOP announced.

Kansas is the first state that Trump has filed paperwork for in preparation for the 2024 presidential election.

“As Kansas Republican Party Chairman, I am excited to report that President Donald J. Trump chose to be the first candidate to file for the Presidential Preference Primary in Kansas,” said Chairman Mike Brown. “We are also proud to report that Kansas was selected as the first state the Trump campaign has filed to run in as a state-run primary election.”

Kansas has not held a Presidential Preference Primary since 1996.

“The Kansas Republican Party welcomes all Republican Presidential candidates to our great state,” Brown said. “The upcoming primary season will be spirited and exciting as we move toward election day on March 19, 2024.”

