Sporting KC announces re-signing of Alan Pulido

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Sporting Kansas City and striker Alan Pulido announced an agreement on a new designated player contract on Thursday.

The 32-year-old from Mexico arrived in Kansas City in 2020 and has scored 29 goals and provided 11 assists since that time.

He’s currently tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race with 13 regular season goals -- one behind league-leader Hany Mukhtar.

Pulido missed the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury. But when he has been on the pitch, Sporting KC is much better. Since 2020, the team has a 28-16-12 record (.607 winning percentage) with him on the field. When he does not play, Sporting is 20-28-3 (.434 winning percentage).

In 2020, he was one of three finalists for the MLS Newcomer of the Year award.

In international play, Pulido has scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Mexican national team. He played in the 2014 World Cup.

