Residents displaced as multiple apartments go up in flames in the Northland

By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Five adults are receiving help from the Red Cross Thursday morning after a massive fire broke out in an apartment complex just west of I-29 and northeast Parvin Road.

It started shortly after 11 Wednesday night.

Northland Apartment Fire, Sept 13, 2023
Northland Apartment Fire, Sept 13, 2023(KCTV 5)

Kansas City firefighters responded to a very large fire involving multiple apartments in the Northland.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen shooting up from quite some distance as firefighters went inside.

After a thorough search of the entire building, it was determined no one was inside and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

KCFD is currently in overhaul and salvage operations.

A total of ten apartments are affected and will be displaced.

