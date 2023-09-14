Railcar carrying toxic chemicals explodes in Nebraska, prompting evacuation

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a railcar fire at Union Pacific’s Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska.

According to Union Pacific Railroad (UP), an explosion occurred around noon Thursday inside a container, resulting in several railcars catching on fire.

UP said there was no derailment and the car had been stationary in the yard for a few hours.

UP said a container that caught fire contained a hazardous chemical called perchloric acid.

Potentially toxic smoke billows from a railcar on fire in North Platte.

The North Platte Fire Department is evacuating people near the explosion due to toxic smoke.

Lincoln County Emergency Management wants people south of the evacuation zone to be ready to move if winds shift.

