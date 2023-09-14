One person taken to hospital after house fire in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire Thursday afternoon.

The Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department said crews responded to the 1700 block of Corrington Avenue to the report of a kitchen fire. The call came in to KCFD at 4:23 p.m.

When they arrived, smoke was showing and a working fire response was requested. KCFD said searches came back all clear and all occupants and pets were able to self-evacuate.

However, one adult was taken to the hospital for further evaluation after being treated on scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. KCFD said crews were in salvage and overhaul operations.

