Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Olivia Rodrigo announces T-Mobile Center tour date

FILE: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8,...
FILE: Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In order to avoid bots and reduce resale markets, fans of Olivia Rodrigo are encouraged to register ahead of time for tickets for her GUTS world tour. Not a bad idea, right?

Rodrigo announced Wednesday that the tour in support of her second studio album, GUTS, which was released Sept. 8, will include a stop in Kansas City.

The multi-platinum, three-time GRAMMY award-winning will perform at the T-Mobile Center on Friday, July 26, 2024.

Rodrigo’s GUTS world tour kicks off a 57-date run in February before visiting KC in July. GUTS was the follow-up to Rodrigo’s four-time Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” as well as other hits.

Fans are asked to register ahead of tickets going on sale in an effort to help block bots, reduce resale and get more tickets directly into the hands of fans who want to attend the show. Fans are now able to register until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. CT. Once registration closed, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

More details can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce watches from the sidelines during the first half of...
Chiefs head coach Andy Reid takes blame for loss as Kelce’s return remains questionable
Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones celebrates a 19-9 victory over the Dallas...
Here are the details of Chris Jones’ new 1-year contract with the Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Thomas Gieseke has immortalized the truck-eating Independence Avenue Bridge in an abstract...
Meeting the artist behind a viral Independence Avenue Bridge painting
FILE - File photo of a woman blowing her nose.
Popular nasal decongestant doesn’t actually relieve congestion, FDA experts say

Latest News

Overland Park Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 5300 block of Foster Street on...
House fire displaces residents from Overland Park home
Leavenworth man seriously injured in I-70 crash
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District