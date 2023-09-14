No clearance: Truck runs into Olathe bridge

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are warning drivers this morning of a traffic hazard.

A truck - too tall for clearance - ran straight into the Spruce and Kansas underpass.

Spruce will be closed in both directions - no word yet for how long.

Police warn the train tracks at Santa Fe and Kansas will also be closed due to repairs to those tracks.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Spruce Street underpass closed until further notice due to a crash. We will post an update once the road is back open. pic.twitter.com/m3saBci9Op — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) September 14, 2023

Drivers have run into this bridge before, most recently in July and another time late last year.

The Independence Avenue Bridge has seen so many hits KCTV’s Sharon Chen recently featured a local artist highlighting the collisions there.

