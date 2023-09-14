Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

No clearance: Truck runs into Olathe bridge

Spruce Street underpass closed to a crash in Olathe
Spruce Street underpass closed to a crash in Olathe(KCTV 5)
By Julia Scammahorn
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - Olathe police are warning drivers this morning of a traffic hazard.

A truck - too tall for clearance - ran straight into the Spruce and Kansas underpass.

Spruce will be closed in both directions - no word yet for how long.

Police warn the train tracks at Santa Fe and Kansas will also be closed due to repairs to those tracks.

Drivers have run into this bridge before, most recently in July and another time late last year.

The Independence Avenue Bridge has seen so many hits KCTV’s Sharon Chen recently featured a local artist highlighting the collisions there.

To get the latest news sent to your phone, download the KCTV5 News app here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigns
Customer feedback leads to Evergy Time-Based Rate Changes
Customer feedback leads to Evergy Time-Based Rate Changes
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District

Latest News

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City firefighters rescue a dog from the window of a burning...
Kansas City firefighters rescue dog
The expiration date on the current UAW contracts is quickly approaching.
How an auto workers strike could affect consumers and the economy as the clock ticks towards midnight
How an auto workers strike could affect consumers and the economy as the clock ticks towards...
How an auto workers strike could affect consumers and the economy as the clock ticks towards midnight
Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and dry Thursday but don’t put away those umbrellas quite yet