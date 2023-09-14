Aging & Style
Liberty Corn Maze honors Kansas City Current ahead of fall season

By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Thousands of people are ready to get out and explore Kansas City this fall.

The Liberty Corn Maze opens for the season on Friday, Sept. 15.

This season the maze honors the Kansas City Current. The maze includes four different mazes inside the large area. Visitors can explore the KC Current logo, wind through a player’s ponytail, or get lost in the Kansas City Current’s logo.

New this year, the maze includes new bridges inside the mazes. There are also rope, tire, and soybean mazes for the kids. There’s Little Shucks Adventure Town, irrigator pivot spider swings, and plenty of outdoor space to run around. Plus, Liberty Corn Maze says there are ice-cold wine slushes for the adults.

Admission starts at $15 a person. Kampfire rentals are also available starting around $30. Other combo tickets, which include the corn maze and Carolyn’s Country Cousins Pumpkin Patch are also available.

The attraction is open through October 29, 2023.

