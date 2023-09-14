Leavenworth man who purchased chicken wings with counterfeit bills found guilty of more than a dozen crimes

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man who bought chicken wings and breadsticks using a counterfeit $100 bill was found guilty Wednesday of more than a dozen crimes.

The man, 44-year-old Shawn Logan, faced a total of 16 charges. He pled no contest to each charge after reaching a global plea agreement.

Court documents detail a spree of his crimes which span from June 2020 to March 2023. They include:

June 2020: Logan entered a Little Caesars Pizza in Leavenworth and purchased chicken wings, breadsticks and a drink using a counterfeit $100 bill. During the investigation, a Secret Service member verified the bill was counterfeit because it lacked a watermark, the ink was running and the Treasury seal was blurry. Logan was charged with counterfeiting currency.

April 2021: He was charged with theft after stealing a cutoff saw from a work truck parked in Lansing.

December 2021: Later that year, Logan was charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after stealing a Ford Ranger parked in downtown Leavenworth. After stealing the truck, he used it to take a refrigerator from another home in town.

June 2022: Logan was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle after surveillance video captured him entering the parking lot of a service station on Metropolitan Avenue and stealing a pickup truck. He broke the passenger’s side window by throwing small chunks of porcelain at the window.

July 2022: He was charged with theft and criminal damage to property after Leavenworth police officers found a truck parked downtown with the engine running and chain link fence and barbed wire wrapped around the front of it.

October 2022: Another charge of theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after he stole a Ford F350 from a business located in downtown Leavenworth. A cell phone found at the scene would later be identified as his. He then revisited the business later that month and stole property.

November 2022: Logan was charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after taking a Ford Edge SUV. DNA on a pair of rubber gloves found inside the vehicle were collected by investigators and tested. The DNA matched Logan’s.

December 2022: Surveillance video from a grocery store revealed that he entered the store and started small talk with a cashier. During the conversation, he stole keys that were unintentionally left at the register before walking to the parking lot and stealing the victim’s Subaru Legacy.

March 2023: His most recent charge for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft came from the theft of a Ford Ranger. It was stolen from the parking lot of a Leavenworth home improvement store.

Logan’s sentencing is set for Oct. 18, 2023.

“It’s unfortunate how many people suffered loss,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

