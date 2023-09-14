Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leavenworth man who purchased chicken wings with counterfeit bills found guilty of more than a dozen crimes

(Source: Gray News)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth man who bought chicken wings and breadsticks using a counterfeit $100 bill was found guilty Wednesday of more than a dozen crimes.

The man, 44-year-old Shawn Logan, faced a total of 16 charges. He pled no contest to each charge after reaching a global plea agreement.

Court documents detail a spree of his crimes which span from June 2020 to March 2023. They include:

June 2020: Logan entered a Little Caesars Pizza in Leavenworth and purchased chicken wings, breadsticks and a drink using a counterfeit $100 bill. During the investigation, a Secret Service member verified the bill was counterfeit because it lacked a watermark, the ink was running and the Treasury seal was blurry. Logan was charged with counterfeiting currency.

April 2021: He was charged with theft after stealing a cutoff saw from a work truck parked in Lansing.

December 2021: Later that year, Logan was charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after stealing a Ford Ranger parked in downtown Leavenworth. After stealing the truck, he used it to take a refrigerator from another home in town.

June 2022: Logan was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle after surveillance video captured him entering the parking lot of a service station on Metropolitan Avenue and stealing a pickup truck. He broke the passenger’s side window by throwing small chunks of porcelain at the window.

July 2022: He was charged with theft and criminal damage to property after Leavenworth police officers found a truck parked downtown with the engine running and chain link fence and barbed wire wrapped around the front of it.

October 2022: Another charge of theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after he stole a Ford F350 from a business located in downtown Leavenworth. A cell phone found at the scene would later be identified as his. He then revisited the business later that month and stole property.

November 2022: Logan was charged with theft and burglary of a motor vehicle after taking a Ford Edge SUV. DNA on a pair of rubber gloves found inside the vehicle were collected by investigators and tested. The DNA matched Logan’s.

December 2022: Surveillance video from a grocery store revealed that he entered the store and started small talk with a cashier. During the conversation, he stole keys that were unintentionally left at the register before walking to the parking lot and stealing the victim’s Subaru Legacy.

March 2023: His most recent charge for burglary of a motor vehicle and theft came from the theft of a Ford Ranger. It was stolen from the parking lot of a Leavenworth home improvement store.

Logan’s sentencing is set for Oct. 18, 2023.

“It’s unfortunate how many people suffered loss,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

A kitchen fire at a house in the 1700 block of Corrington Avenue sent one person to the...
One person taken to hospital after house fire in KCMO
Hundreds of short-term rentals in Kansas City to be removed from websites
LIBERTY, Mo. -- The Liberty Corn Maze honors the Kansas City Current for the 2023 season.
Liberty Corn Maze honors Kansas City Current ahead of fall season
Liberty Corn Maze tribute to KC Current