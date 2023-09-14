Leavenworth man seriously injured in I-70 crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash Wednesday afternoon on I-70 left a 40-year-old Leavenworth man with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:44 p.m. A crash report indicated that while a Leavenworth man was driving his 2004 Ford Ranger westbound on I-70 and left the roadway and entered the grass on his right.

The driver eventually came back onto the roadway broadside and was struck on the driver-side door by a 2020 Peterbuilt semi-tractor with an attached trailer.

Crash reports indicated that the Ford Ranger overturned and was pushed for approximately 0.1 miles on its side. After being pushed that distance from lane 3 to lane 1, the Ford came to rest on its side in lane 1. The crash happened on I-70 Highway near mile marker 225.2.

The tractor-trailer became disabled on the westbound inside shoulder.

A 40-year-old male driver was taken to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries according to the crash report.

The driver of the Peterbuilt truck, a 57-year-old woman from Missouri, was not injured.

