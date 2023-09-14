KU football’s latest game receives impressive ratings
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lance Leipold era in Lawrence has quickly changed the landscape of Kansas football.
On Wednesday, KU Football announced on Twitter that its Week 2 game against Illinois reached an impressive ratings accomplishment.
KU said the Friday night game was one of the five most-watched games on ESPN2 in the last five seasons.
The Jayhawks handled the Fighting Illini in a 34-23 victory as quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to action after missing the Week 1 opener with back spasms.
Daniels completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. KU led the game at halftime, 28-7.
DraftKings has KU as 28-point favorites for Saturday night’s game at Nevada. The game, which kicks off in Reno at 9:30 p.m. CT, can be watched on CBS Sports Network.
