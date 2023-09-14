KU football’s latest game receives impressive ratings

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lance Leipold era in Lawrence has quickly changed the landscape of Kansas football.

On Wednesday, KU Football announced on Twitter that its Week 2 game against Illinois reached an impressive ratings accomplishment.

KU said the Friday night game was one of the five most-watched games on ESPN2 in the last five seasons.

The Jayhawks handled the Fighting Illini in a 34-23 victory as quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to action after missing the Week 1 opener with back spasms.

Daniels completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. KU led the game at halftime, 28-7.

DraftKings has KU as 28-point favorites for Saturday night’s game at Nevada. The game, which kicks off in Reno at 9:30 p.m. CT, can be watched on CBS Sports Network.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.