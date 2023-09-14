Aging & Style
KU football’s latest game receives impressive ratings

Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college...
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) runs the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Lance Leipold era in Lawrence has quickly changed the landscape of Kansas football.

On Wednesday, KU Football announced on Twitter that its Week 2 game against Illinois reached an impressive ratings accomplishment.

KU said the Friday night game was one of the five most-watched games on ESPN2 in the last five seasons.

The Jayhawks handled the Fighting Illini in a 34-23 victory as quarterback Jalon Daniels returned to action after missing the Week 1 opener with back spasms.

READ MORE: Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels headlines 34-23 victory over Illinois in season debut

Daniels completed 21 of 29 passes for 277 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. KU led the game at halftime, 28-7.

DraftKings has KU as 28-point favorites for Saturday night’s game at Nevada. The game, which kicks off in Reno at 9:30 p.m. CT, can be watched on CBS Sports Network.

