KC-area san accused of trying to drive away with stolen property worth $5,500

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Clay County Sheriff's Deputies stopped an accused thief who allegedly sole $5,500 worth of property he planned to sell for scrap metal.
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Clay County deputies arrest a suspected thief who is accused of trying to drive away with thousands of dollars worth of stolen property.

The owner of the property called the sheriff’s office after seeing a black truck pulling a trailer near Route 210 Highway and Raines Road. The owner said the driver of the truck did not have permission to be there.

Deputies arrived as the driver of the truck left the property. The officers said they counted five pairs of industrial HVAC blower motors on the trailer, as well as some tools.

Deputies said the driver eventually admitted he planned to sell the motors for scrap.

The suspect is in police custody and is facing larceny charges.

