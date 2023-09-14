Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Kansas man sentenced for trying to intimidate witness from jail

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man who intimidated his victim multiple times when he called her from jail is heading to prison.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Bobby James Brown Jr. to a total of one-year in prison. Brown previously pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.

Prosecutors charged Brown after he was arrested for domestic disturbance inside a Leavenworth home in May. Court documents show Brown became angry with a woman inside the house and attacked her when she tried to call police. Brown grabbed the woman, leaving red marks on her neck and causing her to cut her arm.

After his arrest, prosecutors said Brown called the victim multiple times between June 2 and June 12, 2023. Court documents show Brown tried to prevent the woman from appearing in court during the calls. Another time he told her to lie about what happened.

ALSO READ: Investigation underway after weapon found inside Basehor-Linwood School

Brown was sentenced to six months in prison on the charge of domestic battery and six months for intimidating a witness. Both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 12 months.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.
Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez resigns
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

No clearance: Truck runs into Olathe bridge
No clearance: Truck runs into Olathe bridge
The expiration date on the current UAW contracts is quickly approaching.
How an auto workers strike could affect consumers and the economy as the clock ticks towards midnight
The expiration date on the current UAW contracts is quickly approaching.
The expiration date on the current UAW contracts is quickly approaching
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. -- Clay County Sheriff's Deputies stopped an accused thief who allegedly sole...
KC-area san accused of trying to drive away with stolen property worth $5,500