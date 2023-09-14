Kansas man sentenced for trying to intimidate witness from jail

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) - A Kansas man who intimidated his victim multiple times when he called her from jail is heading to prison.

A judge sentenced 33-year-old Bobby James Brown Jr. to a total of one-year in prison. Brown previously pleaded guilty to one count of domestic battery and intimidation of a witness.

Prosecutors charged Brown after he was arrested for domestic disturbance inside a Leavenworth home in May. Court documents show Brown became angry with a woman inside the house and attacked her when she tried to call police. Brown grabbed the woman, leaving red marks on her neck and causing her to cut her arm.

After his arrest, prosecutors said Brown called the victim multiple times between June 2 and June 12, 2023. Court documents show Brown tried to prevent the woman from appearing in court during the calls. Another time he told her to lie about what happened.

Brown was sentenced to six months in prison on the charge of domestic battery and six months for intimidating a witness. Both sentences will run consecutively for a total of 12 months.

