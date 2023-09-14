Aging & Style
Kansas City firefighters rescue 4 people, 2 dogs from apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Fire Department provided a picture of a firefighter rescuing a dog from the window of a burning apartment near Smart Ave. and Hardesty Ave.(Credit: Kansas City Fire Department)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters respond to a burning building and immediately begin rescuing people, and animals, trapped inside.

Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment fire near Smart Avenue and Hardesty Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The fire department said people were hanging out of the building’s windows when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from the burning building.

One of the people was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Multiple firetrucks and ambulances responded to the call.

Pictures provided by the fire department show a firefighter pulling a dog out of a window. The fire department said firefighters were involved in several rescues before putting out the flames.

ALSO READ: Residents displaced as multiple apartments go up in flames in the Northland

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

