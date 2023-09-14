Kansas City firefighters rescue 4 people, 2 dogs from apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Firefighters respond to a burning building and immediately begin rescuing people, and animals, trapped inside.

Kansas City firefighters were called to the apartment fire near Smart Avenue and Hardesty Avenue around 8:15 a.m. Friday.

The fire department said people were hanging out of the building’s windows when firefighters arrived. Firefighters rescued four people and two dogs from the burning building.

One of the people was transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Multiple firetrucks and ambulances responded to the call.

Pictures provided by the fire department show a firefighter pulling a dog out of a window. The fire department said firefighters were involved in several rescues before putting out the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

