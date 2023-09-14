Kansas City Chiefs Mahomes, Kelce bundle themselves in new State Farm ad

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs Kingdom knows quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce usually equal success on the NFL field.

Now State Farm hopes the friends, and teammates, will be a winning combination in a new commercial.

The insurance company will debut a new ad Sunday during the Chiefs-Jaguars game in Jacksonville. It’s the third State Farm ad featuring Mahomes to be released since the NFL season began less than two weeks ago.

ALSO READ: The latest headlines from the Kansas City Chiefs

In this ad, Jake from State Farm joins Mahomes and tries to convince Kelce to change his name to “MaAuto” for the sake of becoming “the best ‘home and auto’ bundle in the league.”

The other two State Farm commercials debuted during the Chiefs loss to the Detroit Lions during Week 1.

One of the ads included Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. The commercial is centered around Reid’s love of hamburgers. State Farm’s production company took over an Independence Hi-Boy Drive-In to shoot the ad earlier this year.

Reid said he agreed to do a second commercial with the insurance company as a favor to Mahomes, but plans to keep his day job and avoid the acting gigs.

Sunday’s Chiefs game airs on KCTV5. Kickoff is at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.