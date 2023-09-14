Aging & Style
Hundreds of short-term rentals in Kansas City to be removed from websites

(Action News 5)
By Heidi Schmidt
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hundreds of former short-term rental properties in Kansas City will be removed from Airbnb as soon as tomorrow, according to the city.

The move comes three months after Kansas City councilmembers passed new restrictions on short-term rental properties. The ordinances made several changes, including requiring owners to register with the city before listing the property on platforms like Airbnb and VRBO.

A spokesperson for the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Departments said 539 property owners are registered with the city to legally operate short-term rentals.

There are hundreds of other owners that are not operating within the new requirements.

The city says it provided Airbnb with 365 properties listed on the platform that are not registered to operate as short-term rentals. A city spokesperson said it is aware Airbnb is telling those owners that their properties will be delisted by Sept. 15, if proof of registration is not provided.

There are another 130 unlicensed short-term rentals on VRBO, according to the city. Similar lists will also be provided to websites like Trip Advisor and Bookings.com.

As of June 15th, the owners of any unregistered short-term rental property in Kansas City, Missouri, faces fines, penalties, and jail time.

Owners are first notified by the Neighborhood Services Department’s Short-Term Rental Division and has an opportunity to work with the city to rectify the issue, according to a city spokesperson.

