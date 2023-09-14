House fire displaces residents from Overland Park home

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A house fire Wednesday night displaced two adults and three children from the 5300 block of Foster Street.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The first units on the scene reported heavy fire and smoke from the garage of a single-story home. Everyone made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters fought the garage fire and searched the house to be sure everyone was out. Once inside, crews encountered “small volumes of fire on the interior,” according to an OP Fire Department spokesperson.

Fire damage to the house was described as significant. The Red Cross is assisting with lodging for the family displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

