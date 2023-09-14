Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
MyKC Live
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday

By Alena Lee
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clear skies and cool temperatures on tap tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will once again return to the mid to upper 50s by daybreak with more clouds and highs back in the low 80s. The cold front we’ve been tracking all week will arrive late at night. This could bring a few showers as early as 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. for those in far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Light showers could pass through some parts of the metro with rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. If we get a thunderstorm to develop totals will be higher. Temperatures all weekend long should stay below normal. Warmer temperatures return next week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overland Park has confirmed that Police Chief Frank Donchez resigned following a "heated...
Overland Park Police Chief resigns following cruel discussion with grieving mother
San Francisco 49ers' Colin Kaepernick warms up before an NFL football game on Sept. 18, 2016.
Report: Colin Kaepernick’s agent contacts Jets about NFL comeback after Aaron Rodgers injury
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
16-year-old Logan LeBlanc died five days after a suicide attempt in March 2023.
Mother of bullied student who died by suicide files lawsuit against Liberty School District
FILE - Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump chooses Kansas as first state to file paperwork in preparation for presidential primary

Latest News

FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday
Forecast High Temperatures
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and dry Thursday but don’t put away those umbrellas quite yet
Sunny and dry Thursday but don’t put away those umbrellas quite yet
Sunny and dry Thursday but don’t put away those umbrellas quite yet
KCTV5 First Warn Forecast Track
FIRST WARN FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Friday into early Saturday