FORECAST: Scattered showers possible Firday evening and early Saturday

Clear skies and cool temperatures on tap tonight into early Friday. Temperatures will once again return to the mid to upper 50s by daybreak with more clouds and highs back in the low 80s. The cold front we’ve been tracking all week will arrive late at night. This could bring a few showers as early as 9:00 or 10:00 p.m. for those in far northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Light showers could pass through some parts of the metro with rainfall amounts generally under a tenth of an inch. If we get a thunderstorm to develop totals will be higher. Temperatures all weekend long should stay below normal. Warmer temperatures return next week.

