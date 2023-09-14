FIRST WARN FORECAST: Sunny and dry Thursday but don’t put away those umbrellas quite yet

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -I’d like to go into the details of our next wet weather threat which could be as early as Friday night. A new front and area of low pressure will come from the west and northwest mainly from Wyoming and the Dakotas. As we continue to track a southerly flow with a wind that feeds off of major moisture from south, Texas, chances for showers and a few weak thunderstorms will build.

At this time, a very isolated threat for showers and storms is expected overnight Friday and mainly into the early morning timeframe of Saturday between the hours of 3 and 8 a.m. New data indicates that the area of low pressure could rotate one more round of showers and weak storms around our northeastern counties, possibly from Caldwell County all the way up to Mercer County within the mid to late afternoon. Because of this, I will continue a 30% chance of rain for the entirety of Saturday instead of just concentrating in the morning.

Forecast Track (KCTV 5)

In the meantime, high pressure is still our main weather feature today. The center of this high-pressure system is concentrated within the northern mitten of Michigan. We see the back half of high pressure, allowing for the southerly flow. This will aid in increasing moisture for a few clouds to develop along with temperatures moving back into seasonable conditions Within the lower 80s.

As we interact with a Front that brings small chances for wet weather to start the weekend, temperatures will drop to the middle and upper 70s for daytime highs through the weekend with a dryer pattern expected Sunday. Temperatures will rebound back into the lower and middle 80s. I had another front to start the next work week. Thunderstorms are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday. There’s still time to hone in on the data but I would keep the umbrella out of the closet as a precaution for next week.

